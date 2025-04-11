China slashes US film imports over tariffs

Beijing, Apr 11: As US President Donald Trump hiked tariffs against China to 125 per cent while pausing levies on most countries, Beijing in retaliation has reduced the import of US films and called on Washington to return to fair dialogue without threats. Meanwhile, a rare survey of Chinese public opinion highlighted growing concerns of the Chinese public over the impact of the trade war on their country.
The state-run China Film Administration said, “The US government’s erroneous practice of imposing excessive tariffs on China is likely to further diminish the Chinese audience’s favourable perception of American films.
“We will adhere to market principles, respect audience choices and moderately reduce the import volume of American films,” it said.
Separately, China’s Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a press briefing on Thursday that while Beijing remains open to talks, any dialogue must be based on mutual respect and conducted on equal footing.
If the US is bent on waging a trade war, China will fight to the end, He said.
“Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China. We hope that the two countries will meet each other halfway and work towards resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, guided by the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” he added.
Trump’s tariffs will affect over USD 438 billion in Chinese exports, while China has imposed tariffs on 84 per cent of USD 143 billion in US exports.
Earlier Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Li Jian, while answering questions on Trump hiking the tariffs against China and whether Beijing will retaliate, said Beijing will not sit idle and won’t let Washington use tariffs as a weapon.
“Out of its selfish interests the US has used tariffs as a weapon to exhort maximum pressure to seek selfish gains,” Lin told a media briefing.