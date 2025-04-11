China slashes US film imports over tariffs

Beijing, Apr 11: As US President Donald Trump hiked tariffs against China to 125 per cent while pausing levies on most countries, Beijing in retaliation has reduced the import of US films and called on Washington to return to fair dialogue without threats. Meanwhile, a rare survey of Chinese public opinion highlighted growing concerns of the Chinese public over the impact of the trade war on their country.

The state-run China Film Administration said, “The US government’s erroneous practice of imposing excessive tariffs on China is likely to further diminish the Chinese audience’s favourable perception of American films.

“We will adhere to market principles, respect audience choices and moderately reduce the import volume of American films,” it said.

Separately, China’s Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a press briefing on Thursday that while Beijing remains open to talks, any dialogue must be based on mutual respect and conducted on equal footing.