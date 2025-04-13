Annamalai Ends Barefoot Protest, Wears Footwear Again

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has ended his four-month-long vow of walking barefoot. He had taken the vow to walk without footwear until the ruling DMK was removed from power.

Annamalai wore slippers after Nainar Nagendran was elected as the new BJP State President. Senior leaders, including Nagendran and Union Minister L. Murugan, gave him the footwear.

Nagendran requested Annamalai to end his protest. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already set the path for BJP’s victory in Tamil Nadu by reviving ties with AIADMK.

Annamalai accepted the appeal and wore the slippers, ending his protest.