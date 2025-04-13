Ponmudy apologises for remarks against women after losing his party post

Tamil Nadu Minister and senior DMK leader K. Ponmudy has apologised for his remarks against women. This comes a day after he was removed from the post of Deputy General Secretary.

In a statement, Ponmudy said he regrets his words. “I have been in public life for long. I slipped and hurt people’s feelings. I am sorry,” he said.

The DMK removed him from the party post after strong backlash. Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin announced his removal. Rajya Sabha MP Trichy N. Siva was named in his place.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, had strongly condemned Ponmudy’s remarks. They also demanded his removal from the state cabinet.