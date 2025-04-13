2026 Poll Battle Will Be Between DMK and TVK: Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay said that the real fight in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be between the ruling DMK and his party.

In his statement, Vijay said that BJP and DMK act as if they are ideological rivals, but in reality, they share a secret bond. He questioned why corruption is being ignored in Tamil Nadu.

He said several actions by both parties show that they are secretly working together. BJP joining hands again with AIADMK, its former ally, after preparing DMK as its secret partner, is no surprise, he added. He called it a “forced alliance” that the people have already rejected.

Vijay said both DMK and BJP will act as if they are fighting each other during the elections, but people are now aware of this drama. “The people of Tamil Nadu can no longer be fooled,” he said.

As already announced in the party’s general council, he confirmed that the 2026 election will be a straight contest between the people-backed TVK and the DMK, which he accused of running an anti-people government with empty publicity.