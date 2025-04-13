ED Moves to Take Over Sonia, Rahul’s Properties in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started action to take over properties linked to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

These properties are part of the National Herald money laundering case.

On April 11, the ED sent notices to property offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. These places have properties of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which was taken over by Young Indian.

Young Indian is a company owned by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The case is about claims that AJL’s assets were wrongly taken by Young Indian.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who filed the complaint, said the takeover was done in a bad way. He said it helped gain control of property worth over Rs 2,000 crore