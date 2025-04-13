Russian Missile Strikes Indian Pharma Firm’s Kyiv Warehouse: Ukraine

A Russian missile struck the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv, Ukraine said. The country’s embassy in India alleged Russia “deliberately” targeted Indian businesses in Ukraine.

“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming ‘special friendship’ with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses – destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” Ukraine’s embassy said.

Kusum, owned by Indian businessman Rajiv Gupta, is among the largest pharma firms in Ukraine. The company’s products are critical across Ukraine as they ensure availability of basic medicines.