Abhishek Sharma”s massive century guides SRH to 8-wkt win against PBKS

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a superb century and shared a 171-run partnership with Travis Head as Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mockery of the massive
245-run chase, registering an eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings
SRH scored 247 for 2 with nine balls to spare.
Abhishek clobbered 141 off 55 deliveries studded with 14 fours and 10 big hits, while Head made 66 off 37 balls.
Abhishek also became the third-highest scorer in IPL history behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out).
Harshal Patel (4/42) emerged as the most successful SRH bowler, while Sri Lankan right-arm quick Eshan Malinga (2/45) took two wickets.