Nainar Nagendran officially announced as Prez of TN BJP

A former AIADMK strongman and BJP Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagendran was officially announced as 13th President of theTamil Nadu BJP on Saturday evening.

His election coincided with the revival of ties with the main opposition AIADMK for the 2026 elections,which was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nagendran was elected unopposed to the post and it was officially announced today by senior BJP leaders including Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy, who is in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Sudhakar Reddy, outgoing President K Annamalai and others after the elections for the posts of BJP National General Council members at a private marriage hall at Vaanagaram.

All party workers must work together tirelessly to bring about a change of government in Tamil Nadu, said newly-elected Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) issued a statement congratulating Nainar Nagendran, in which he said: “I extend my greetings to Nainar Nagendran on being elected as the Tamil Nadu BJP President. I wish him success in his new role and responsibilities.” This is what EPS stated in the release.