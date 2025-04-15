26/11 Case: NIA Questions Tahawwur Rana for 8–10 Hours Daily

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being questioned daily by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 8 to 10 hours, say official sources. The NIA is trying to uncover the larger plot behind the deadly attacks carried out by Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which killed 166 people and injured over 238.

Rana was recently extradited from the US, and a Delhi court has given the NIA 18 days to question him. During this time, he is allowed to meet his lawyer and undergo regular medical check-ups as per court orders.

Rana has been cooperating during the questioning,” a source said, adding that a team of NIA officials led by Chief Investigating Officer Jaya Roy is interrogating him