Mehul Choksi Arrest: Belgium Confirms Working On India’s Extradition Request

The Belgian Justice Department on Monday confirmed that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested on April 12, and is currently being held in detention. It further said that India has also introduced the request for his extradition.

“The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured,” the Belgian federal public service of Justice said.

The Belgian authorities refused to divulge more, citing the standard operating procedures in individual cases.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore.