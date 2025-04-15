Women’s Progress is the Heartbeat of Society,  says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and student development, calling them the “heartbeat” and “eyes” of society respectively. Speaking at the Samathuva Naal Vizha held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, he praised Ambedkar for fighting caste discrimination and stressed the need to eliminate lingering inequalities.

Highlighting the Dravidian Model government’s commitment to social justice, Stalin said, “A society’s progress is measured by how well it nurtures its students and empowers its women.” He also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to uplifting Scheduled Castes and Tribes through education, politics, and welfare schemes.

“The road to full social equality is still long,” he noted, “but we will continue to walk it with determination.”