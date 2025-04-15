Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay challenges Waqf law validity in SC

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay has challenged in the Supreme Court the constitutional validity of the Waqf legislation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 more than a dozen petitions, including one filed by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Besides the CJI, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan are part of the three-judge bench for hearing the petitions, according to the apex court website.

In addition to Owaisi’s plea, the top court has listed for hearing petitions filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohd Shafi, Mohd Fazlurrahim and RJD leader Manoj Jha.