New Government Under NDA Alliance Will Come to Power in Tamil Nadu: Nainar Nagendran

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has expressed confidence that a new government led by the NDA alliance will take charge in the state next year. He strongly criticized the current DMK-led government, calling it anti-people.

“I believe that the people will bring about a change in Tamil Nadu. The present government is against the people, and it will surely be replaced. A new government under the leadership of the NDA alliance will come to power next year,” Nagendran said.

He urged people to support the NDA and said the state is witnessing a rise in crimes like sexual violence, gang attacks, and murders. “There needs to be a change. This is my humble request,” he added.

Nagendran also said that under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the NDA alliance will secure a majority in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming elections.