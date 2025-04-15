Pashupati Paras breaks NDA ties, says party faced injustice due to Dalit identity

Former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday announced that his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party has left the BJP-led NDA, which has chosen to back his nephew Chirag Paswan.

On his decision to quit the NDA, Pashupati Paras said “people of the NDA did injustice to our party as it is a Dalit party.”

RLJP was formed in 2021 after the split in the Lok Janshakti Party, founded by his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan. He announced his party’s split with the NDA on Monday at a function organised on the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.