No land or properties of Adivasis will be touched’: PM Modi on Waqf (Amendment) Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at an event in Hisar, Haryana, defended the new Waqf Law, saying that the new law would ensure the welfare of poor Muslims. He accused the land mafia of looting the land of Dalits, backwards and Adivasis. Modi emphasised that after the new law, the Waqf would not be able to grab the land of Adivasis.

“Waqf has lakhs of hectares of land in the entire country. The poor, helpless women and children should have benefited from this land. Today, if it had been used honestly, my Muslim youth would not have had to struggle fixing puncture of bicycles. But instead, it was a handful of land mafia who benefited. The society and the backward Muslims have not benefited from this.”