CSK back to winning ways thanks to Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings seemed to be headed towards an unprecedented sixth consecutive defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday but captain MS Dhoni stepped in and did what most had assumed he had lost the ability to do. He smashed an unbeaten 26 in 11 balls to almost single-handedly turn it around for CSK and ended up winnng player of the match for the first time since IPL 2019.

Chennai Super Kings managed a dramatic last-over victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Walking in to bat with 56 needed off 30 balls, Dhoni’s knock, together with Shivam Dube’s 43, ensured that CSK clinch their second win of IPL 2025, ending a streak of five losses. Batting first, LSG captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 63, helping his side reach a total of 166/7 in 20 overs. In their run chase, IPL debutant Shaik Rasheed gave CSK a flying start, but they lost their way in the middle overs.