Country saw blackouts under Cong rule, now exporting electricity: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a 800-MW ultra critical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here, the prime minister said Haryana is seeing double speed of the BJP’s double-engine government.

The thermal power unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore, is expected to become operational by March 2029. It will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.