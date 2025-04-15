Situation in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad peaceful, under control: Police

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets where the roads wore a deserted look and shops downed their shutters.

The internet remains suspended in the affected areas while security forces are conducting checks on vehicles along the main roads.

Three people have died and several others injured in the violence which raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon but there was no report of any fresh incident from anywhere in the district.