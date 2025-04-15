Mentally, I was ready, waited for my chance: Karun Nair

Not many batters have hit Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in an over and Karun underlined his preparation as a key to success, having gained enough confidence during the domestic season in which he aggregated 1870 runs for Vidarbha across formats.

Honestly, I had the confidence that I’ve played [IPL] before and I know how it’s going to be, and it’s nothing different that I’m going to be facing anything new,” said Nair, Nair, a Test-match triple-centurion, told reporters.

“So, but in my mind, it was just about going out there and giving myself a few balls and just getting used to the speed of the game again and the atmosphere,” said Nair, who last played in the 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals.

He also spoke about hitting conventional shots during Powerplay and then going for improvisation during the latter part of the innings.

“So I just told myself, ‘give yourself the time, play normal shots and then, you know, improvise when needed’. Fortunately, everything came off, and I’m happy that I batted well. But again, I would have loved that if the team had gone on to win.”