Chronic pain may raise risk of depression by 4x: Study

Almost 30 per cent of people worldwide suffer from a chronic pain condition such as low back pain and migraines, and one in three of these patients also report co-existing pain conditions.

The study published in the journal Science Advances shows that having chronic pain in multiple parts of the body was linked to a greater risk of depression than having pain at a single site.

“Pain isn’t only physical,” said Dustin Scheinost, Associate Professor of radiology and biomedical imaging at Yale School of Medicine (YSM).

“Our study adds to the evidence that physical conditions can have mental health consequences,” Scheinost added.

The researchers from Yale University also decoded that inflammation may explain the link between chronic pain and depression.

The team found inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (a protein produced by the liver in response to inflammation) helping explain the association between pain and depression.

“This gives us some preliminary evidence about the inflammatory mechanisms underlying the association between pain and depression,” said Rongtao Jiang, a postdoctoral associate at YSM.