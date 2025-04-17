India’s exports of goods up in March

Total imports (merchandise and services) for March 2025 is estimated at $77.23 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.90 per cent.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in FY 2024-25 (April-March) include coffee, tobacco, electronic goods, rice, jute manufacturing, including floor covering, meat, dairy and poultry products, tea, carpet, plastic and linoleum, RMG of all textiles, drugs and pharmaceuticals, cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items, mica, coal and other ores, minerals including processed minerals, engineering goods and fruits and vegetables.

The cumulative exports (merchandise and services) during FY2024-25 is estimated to grow by 5.50 per cent at $820.93 billion, as compared to $778.13 billion in FY2023-24 (April-March).

According to the data, electronic goods exports increased by 32.47 per cent from $29.12 billion in FY 2023-24 (April-March) to $38.58 billion in FY2024-25 (April-March).

Coffee exports increased by 40.37 per cent from $1.29 billion in FY2023-24 (April-March) to $1.81 billion in FY 2024-25. Tea exports increased by 11.84 per cent from $0.83 billion in FY2023-24 to $0.92 billion in FY2024-25.

Tobacco exports increased by 36.53 per cent from $1.45 billion in FY2023-24 to $1.98 billion in FY2024-25. Rice exports increased by 19.73 per cent from $10.42 billion in FY2023-24 to $12.47 billion in FY2024-25.

According to the ministry data, the cumulative non-petroleum exports in FY2024-25 valued at $374.08 billion, an increase of 6.0 per cent as compared to $352.92 billion in FY2023-24.

While meat, dairy and poultry products exports increased by 12.57 per cent from $4.53 billion in FY 2023-24 to $5.1 billion in FY2024-25, textiles exports increased by 10.03 per cent from $14.53 billion in FY2023-24 to $15.99 billion in FY2024-25.

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals exports increased by 9.39 per cent from $27.85 billion in FY2023-24 to $30.47 billion in FY2024-25. Fruits and vegetables exports increased by 5.67 per cent from $3.66 billion in FY2023-24 to $3.87 billion in FY2024-25.