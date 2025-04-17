Delhi Capitals Reclaim No. 1 Spot After Super Over Win Against Rajasthan Royals

Mitchell Starc bowled couple of incredible overs under pressure as Delhi Capitals pulled off a heist by stealing a thrilling Super Over win from Rajasthan Royals in their IPL showdown on Wednesday.
The ice-cold Starc (1/36 in 4 overs) held his nerve during a tense final over to defend nine runs as DC forced the game into a Super Over when it seemed Royals had all but won it.
The Australian left-arm pacer then bowled a tremendous Super Over, conceding just two boundaries. He was backed by two razor-sharp run-outs as RR managed only 11 runs.
KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then kept their nerves in check slamming a four and a six respectively to take the hosts to their first win at the Feroz Shah Kotla.
Chasing 189, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 37) and ‘local lad’ Nitish Rana (51 off 28) had the Royals cruising, but DC’s bowlers turned the tide with a roaring late surge, eventually tying the game at 188/4.