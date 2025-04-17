JD Vance’s India visit: Meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, Agra on the cards

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India from April 18 to April 24. He will travel with his wife Usha and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

During the visit, Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also visit cultural places like Jaipur and Agra.

The Vice President’s Office said he will discuss trade, economy, and world issues with Indian leaders. His trip is part of a tour to both Italy and India.

PM Modi had earlier met the Vance family in France. He gave gifts to the children, which they enjoyed a lot.

Vance’s visit comes as India and the US are trying to make a trade deal.