Stalin Urges Change in Higher Education

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that higher education must change to match today’s fast-growing world. He spoke at a meeting with vice-chancellors and registrars in Chennai.

He said Tamil Nadu is leading in education. The state has a 51.3% college enrollment rate — double the national average. Tamil Nadu has over 500 engineering colleges and 31 top institutions. Twenty-two of them are in India’s top 100 list.

Stalin said the state did not accept the National Education Policy, but still crossed the 2030 goal of 50% enrollment. He asked universities to update teaching and courses.

He said students must learn new skills in AI, green energy, and advanced industries. New subjects like data science and clean energy should be added. Education must help students become job-ready and creative. He added that Tamil Nadu will work with top experts to build a better future in education.