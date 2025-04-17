Supreme Court questions Centre on new Waqf Law 

The Supreme Court paused its interim order on the new Waqf law. The Centre and states asked for more time. A three-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the case again today

The court is reviewing petitions against the amended law. It raised concerns about protests and violence against the same. It also asked if Muslims can be part of Hindu boards.

The court pointed out three key issues:

Waqf properties should not be newly declared for now.

Collectors can continue cases, but new rules won’t apply. Only Muslims (except ex-officio members) can be on Waqf boards. The hearing will continue today