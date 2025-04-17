Alliance Formed to End People’s Suffering, says Nainar Nagendran

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran said people are facing tough times under DMK rule in Tamilnadu. He said the BJP alliance was formed to change this situation.

After taking charge as BJP president, he spoke to reporters in Chennai. He called Congress the most corrupt party in the world and said DMK has joined hands with such a party.

He pointed to the National Herald case. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are facing charges, he said and added BJP youth and women wings will hold protests across Tamil Nadu.

Nagendran said BJP is a true social justice party. “In BJP, anyone can grow. But DMK is run by one family,” he said.

He added that the BJP’s top leaders will decide on alliance matters. “We can’t speak on AIADMK’s stand,” he said.