Match Fixing Threat To IPL 2025? 

The BCCI has warned all IPL teams and staff about a businessman from Hyderabad, who is trying to get close to people in the IPL.

The Anti-Corruption Unit says he may have links to bookies. He is said to be offering costly gifts to make friends. He has tried to meet family members of players, owners, coaches, and commentators.

The BCCI has asked everyone to be careful. They want no one to fall into trouble. The BCCI is taking this matter seriously. Officials have told players and staff to report any strange offers or gifts. They want to keep the IPL fair and clean. Everyone has been asked to stay alert and not trust unknown people.