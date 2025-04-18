CM Stalin slams Opposition, questions BJP’s stand on NEET and delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly criticized opposition parties during a government welfare scheme distribution event held at Andarkuppam near Ponneri in Thiruvallur district.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin accused the opposition of acting not as constructive critics but as “enemy parties” working against the state’s interests.

Speaking with emphasis, the Chief Minister said, “The opposition in Tamil Nadu behaves like adversaries. Their sole objective is to mortgage Tamil Nadu’s future for political gain.”

Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront of fighting for its rights and welfare, often on behalf of all Indian states. “Tamil Nadu is not just fighting for itself, but for the collective interest of all Indian states. Be it on education, language, or rights – we’ve stood tall,” he said.

The Chief Minister intensified his criticism by targeting the BJP-led central government’s policies, particularly on the controversial NEET exam and the upcoming delimitation exercise.

“Can they give a guarantee that Tamil Nadu will be exempted from NEET? Can they assure that the country will not be forced upon Tamil Nadu through such unfair mechanisms?” he questioned.

Stalin also raised concerns over the proposed parliamentary constituency delimitation exercise, which he believes is set to disproportionately affect southern states like Tamil Nadu. “Can Amit Shah give a clear assurance that Tamil Nadu will not be adversely impacted by the delimitation exercise?” Stalin asked, taking a direct dig at the Union Home Minister.

The Chief Minister’s speech comes at a time when the state is witnessing an intensifying political atmosphere ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The DMK-led government has been vocally opposing central policies it sees as infringing upon state autonomy and regional identity. NEET continues to be a highly sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu, where the exam is widely viewed as discriminatory against rural and underprivileged students.

Stalin reiterated that the DMK government is committed to social justice, federalism, and safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s rights. “We will never allow the imposition of any policy that hurts our students or our people,” he said.

As the state gears up for key political challenges ahead, the Chief Minister’s fiery speech is seen as a clear signal of the DMK’s stand against centralization and its continued push for regional empowerment.