‘Anti-poor’ Modi govt bent on ‘oppressing’ MGNREGA workers: Kharge

Kharge shared on X a media report which claimed that the government is unlikely to raise the daily floor wage under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) substantially, on top of the usual annual hike, despite recommendations by two panels.

“It seems that the anti-people Modi government has refused to increase MGNREGA wages. This is like attacking the rights of MGNREGA workers,” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.