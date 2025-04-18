‘Must stop’: SC censures lawyers for filing ‘bulky’ appeals

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “What is this tendency? In synopsis, case law is cited, grounds are there in synopsis. And there is a very bulky compilation. Every matter we see now in Supreme Court, in first part of synopsis people cite quotations then the grounds of appeal are reproduced in synopsis. This must stop.”

The bench went on, “What kind of bulky compilation is being thrown at us? The bulk of the compilation depends upon the monetary capacity of the litigant and capacity to engage senior advocate. This is happening everyday. We have forgotten the basic rule that pleadings should not contain law.”

The top court expressed “shock” on finding in such compilations synopses of cases, grounds of challenge aside from case laws.

“We deprecate this tendency. A copy of this order shall we forwarded to the Supreme Court advocates on-record association,” it added.