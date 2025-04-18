Infosys Q4 profit declines 11.7 pc to Rs 7,033 cr

India’s second-largest IT company Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter.

It had posted a profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year. Infosys had raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance to 4.5-5 per cent, up from 3.75-4.50 per cent.

Revenues for the quarter under review came in at Rs 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher from Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the company’s profits rose 3.3 per cent, but revenues declined 2 per cent.

For the full FY25, profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, according to a regulatory filing.