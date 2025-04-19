Bhagavad Gita enters UNESCO list, PM Modi calls it a ‘proud moment’

The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have been inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

Reacting to the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and said, “A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world.”

UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register recognises important historical texts, manuscripts, and documents that have influenced societies across generations. The Bhagavad Gita, a sacred dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna, has long been regarded as a spiritual and philosophical cornerstone.