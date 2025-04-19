US Judge Blocks Trump Policy on Fast Deportations

A US judge has stopped a new rule from the Trump administration. The rule allowed quick deportation of many migrants to other countries. Migrants would not get a chance to say they fear danger there.

Judge Brian Murphy from Boston gave the order. Last month, he had already stopped the rule for a short time and now he has made that stop last longer.

The rule would have sent people away even if they had legal protection. Some could have faced harm in the countries they were sent to.

The new court order will stay in place until the case is fully decided. This means the rule cannot be used for now.