Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered their third defeat at home in this Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they crashed to a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

PBKS chased down a 96-run target in a match that was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain, to jump to the second spot in the points table, as RCB fell to the fourth spot.

Arshdeep Singh gave PBKS a fantastic start by taking two wickets in his first two overs.