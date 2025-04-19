Designed in India, Made in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases ultra-durable tablet

Sharing a video from VVDN Technologies’ manufacturing unit, he wrote, “Nahin tootega (will not break). Designed in India, Made in India.”

In the video, Vaishnaw is seen rigorously testing the tablet’s strength by throwing it on the ground, dropping it from a height, and even standing on it — all to demonstrate its durability.

The post reflects India’s growing push for indigenous, high-quality electronics under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

In another video from the same location, the Union Minister shared a glimpse of India’s AI server technology with a caption that read, “India’s AI server… ‘Adipoli’ at VVDN Technologies,” where he was seen interacting with the staff and taking inputs about the manufacturing process.