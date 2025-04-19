Govt committed to make India self-reliant in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

Addressing industry representatives here, Singh said defence exports have risen from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to Rs 24,000 crore.

“Our target is to achieve (exports of) Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30,” he said.

The BJP-led government has taken several major steps to achieve self-reliance and declared items that will be indigenously manufactured and not imported, he noted.

The defence production is at Rs 1.60 lakh crore at present and the aim is to increase it to Rs 3 lakh crore, the minister said.

He sees good potential in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a production hub, Singh said, adding, “You have a mature industrial ecosystem here. Come to me with concrete proposals.”