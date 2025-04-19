Gangster-turned-terrorist Happy Passia, held in US, wanted in orchestrating 16 terror attacks

Passia (29) was held by the FBI and the US Immigration department’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), in Sacramento in the US.

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on Passia in connection with a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh in September last year.

Passia and Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda were among the four accused named in a charge sheet in the case by the NIA.