Delhi on alert after 27 people killed in terror attack in Pahalgam

India’s national capital of Delhi is on alert after a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot named The Resistance Front (TRF) killed 27 tourists on Tuesday, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region.
According to reports, Delhi police has been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important sites around the city, according to Delhi police officials aware of the development.
In one of the deadliest terror strikes in Kashmir in recent years, at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed and several others were injured when terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on a group of visitors in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam