Pahalgam attackers will not be spared: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that those behind the terror attack would not be spared. “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”