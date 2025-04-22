27 Killed In J&K’s Worst Terror Attack In Recent Times

At least 27 people were feared killed in a rare terror attack targeting tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Two foreign nationals are among those killed in Pahalgam attack, sources added. The terror attack — one of the worst in Jammu and Kashmir — took place at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon when a group of terrorists, dressed in fatigues, opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow.

An eyewitness said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several people.

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack and an anti-terrorist operation was launched even as Pahalgam town, which was teeming with tourists this morning, went into complete silence.

The Resistance Front, a local offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Laskhar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.