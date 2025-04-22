Remarks on EC: Rahul ‘insulted’ country, says MP CM Yadav

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during an event in Boston on Sunday, cited the Maharashtra assembly polls (held in November last year) to allege that the Election Commission is “compromised” and “there is something wrong with the system”.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that, in simple terms, more people voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections than there are adults in the state.

Asked about the Congress leader’s remarks, Yadav said, “Rahul Gandhi tarnishes the country’s image on foreign soil. I had said (yesterday) that he should not do this. I said yesterday that may Lord Mahakal give him wisdom and he may not do it this time.”

“But it depends on his (Rahul Gandhi’s) wish. It becomes the character of a person. We should not tarnish the image of the country and its citizens and not defame them,” he said.