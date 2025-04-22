The observation was made by Justice Saurabh Srivastava while quashing criminal proceedings against one Imran Khan of Agra.

“Even otherwise, from the material on record, it appears that no message which could be provocative in nature is available on record and merely liking a message will not attract penalty u/s 67 of I.T. Act or any other criminal offence,” the court added.

The court was dealing with an application filed under section 482 (inherent powers of the high court) under CrPC.