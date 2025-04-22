Bureaucracy can’t operate on outdated frameworks: PM Modi

Reflecting on the past role of bureaucracy as a regulator that controlled the pace of industrialisation and entrepreneurship, he emphasised that the nation has moved beyond this mindset and is now fostering an environment that promotes enterprise among citizens and helps them overcome barriers.

“Civil services must transform into an enabler, expanding its role from merely being the keeper of rule books to becoming a facilitator of growth,” Modi said, addressing the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan.