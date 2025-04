Bureaucracy can’t operate on outdated frameworks: PM Modi

Asserting that India’s bureaucracy and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the policies that his government is working on are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years and asked everyone to work tirelessly towards this shared vision.

Reflecting on the past role of bureaucracy as a regulator that controlled the pace of industrialisation and entrepreneurship, he emphasised that the nation has moved beyond this mindset and is now fostering an environment that promotes enterprise among citizens and helps them overcome barriers.

“Civil services must transform into an enabler, expanding its role from merely being the keeper of rule books to becoming a facilitator of growth,” Modi said, addressing the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan.