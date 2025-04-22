Ajith Kumar secures P2 podium finish at Belgium race

Yes, the actor’s racing team finished second at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium.

The actor’s racing team shared the happy news on their social media timelines.

Taking to X, Ajith Kumar Racing wrote, “A proud moment for Indian motorsport! #AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage.”

A considerable number of fans turned up to cheer and congratulate the actor in Belgium, who celebrated along with his team and other winners.