RCB ready for RR challenge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 42 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

RCB replaced at No. 3 on the points table with five wins and three defeats from eight matches. They are coming into this clash on the back of a resounding seven-wicket win against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Sunday. The Rajat Patidar-led side has not won a game at home this season. They would want to change that on Thursday and give their passionate fans moments to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are all but out of the playoffs race. They only have two victories from eight games, and are stationed at No. 8 on the points table. Sanju Samson will miss the upcoming clash due to an injury, as Riyan Parag will continue at the helm. They suffered an agonising two-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their most recent fixture, which was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.