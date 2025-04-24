Trailer of Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family is out

The trailer for Tourist Family, a gripping new drama starring Sasikumar, Simran, and Aavesham fame Mithun Jai Shankar, has been unveiled by its makers, offering a glimpse into an emotional, politically charged journey. Written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1. The trailer for Tourist Family, a gripping new drama starring Sasikumar, Simran, and Aavesham fame Mithun Jai Shankar, has been unveiled by its makers, offering a glimpse into an emotional, politically charged journey. Written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.

Set against the backdrop of migration and survival, Tourist Family appears to chronicle the ordeal of a family that flees from Valvettithurai in Sri Lanka to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. The trailer teases poignant moments of fear and displacement but also weaves in light-hearted scenes, including a cheeky nod to a popular dialogue from actor Vijay’s film Theri, striking a balance between emotion and humor.

The film boasts a robust ensemble cast that includes Yogi Babu, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi, all of whom add depth and texture to the story’s layered narrative.

On the technical front, Tourist Family brings together a strong crew: Sean Roldan handles the music, promising a moving soundtrack; Aravind Viswanathan is the director of photography; Barath Vikraman is in charge of editing; and Raj Kamal serves as the art director. The film’s creative direction is overseen by Vijay MP, with Harish Durairaj as the executive producer. It is produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

With its emotional storyline rooted in real-world socio-political issues and a cast that blends seasoned performers with rising stars, Tourist Family is shaping up to be a must-watch film this summer. The theatrical release on May 1 positions it well for a wide audience across Tamil Nadu and beyond.