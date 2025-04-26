Rohit is a world-class player: Boult

Mumbai Indians’ pacer Trent Boult has backed “world-class” Rohit Sharma to play a pivotal role in the team’s pursuit for a record-extending sixth IPL title, following back-to-back half-centuries that signalled his timely return to form.

The Kiwi left-arm pacer was instrumental in dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad’s famed top order, returning with a match-winning spell of 4/26 to cap MI’s fourth straight win in emphatic style.

After SRH collapsed to 143/8, MI, powered by Rohit’s commanding 46-ball 70, chased down the target in just 15.4 overs. The emphatic win not only boosted their net run rate but also propelled them to third place on the points table.

“I think the whole side, the whole Mumbai Indians squad possesses some world-class players and obviously Rohit needs no introduction in that regard,” Boult said at the post-match media interaction.