Shreyas returns to Eden to lead PBKS against KKR

The man who led them to glory just a season ago could now stand in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff qualification when the side hosts the Shreyas Iyer-led revamped Punjab Kings in a high-stakes IPL clash here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Reuniting with his old Delhi Capitals mentor Ricky Ponting, the duo has steadied PBKS into the top five of the table with five wins from eight games.

Let go by KKR in one of the most surprising off-season moves, Iyer has found both comfort and purpose in Punjab Kings.

Twelve months ago, Iyer had led KKR to their first IPL title in a decade. On Saturday, he returns in opposition colours, at the helm of a rejuvenated Punjab side chasing a playoff spot.

The partnership has given Iyer the space to lead confidently and he has tallied 263 runs with three half-centuries so far. However, he comes into the weekend game, carrying three single digit scores.

Saturday offers him the perfect chance to make a statement — much like KL Rahul did the other against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants with a composed 57 not out.

Iyer too could have a Rahul-like moment under the Eden lights.

KKR, on the other hand, are in desperate need of momentum.

With five defeats in eight matches, another stumble could tighten their already narrow path to the playoffs.

Their top-order remains unsettled, the middle-order erratic, and the spin attack ineffective on a surface they once called their fortress.