US strikes kill 8 in Yemen’s capital

The overnight statement from the US military’s Central Command also said its “Operation Roughrider” targeting the rebels had “killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders,” including those associated with its missile and drone program. It did not identify any of those officials.

The US insisted it would continue to carry out its airstrikes, which began March 15 under President Donald Trump as he seeks a deal with Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis,” the statement said. “The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime.”

It added: “We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met, which remains the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region.”

The US is targeting the Houthis because of the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on Israel. The Houthis also are the last militant group in Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” that is capable of regularly attacking Israel.

Early Monday, the Houthis aired footage of what it described as a US strike targeting the Bani Al Harith District north of Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Blood stains could be seen among the rubble and a damaged truck.