41 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in Pak

At least 41 terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group have been killed during a gun battle that erupted when militants tried to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan, officials said.

The armed combatants were holed up near the Bibak Ghar area of north Waziristan tribal district on Friday night when engaged by security forces, an official said.

“The majority of them were Afghan citizens,” the official said.

Following the gunfight, security forces launched a search operation in the area to eliminate the presence of any remaining terrorists, the official said.

There was no official statement from the military’s media wing on the fighting at the Pak-Afghan border until the filing of the report.